Cotton Off Highs, Holding in the Black

Midday cotton futures are trading 4 to 107 points in the black so far. The majority of price action remains in old crop futures, as May has faded 240 points from the day’s high while new crop has dropped back by just 76 points.

The Cotlook A Index fell by another 370 points on 3/4 to 102.25 cents. The Seam had 4,664 bales sold on 3/4 for an average gross price of 88.63 cents/lb. The AWP was 77.47 cents/lb on. ICE certified stocks were 1,636 bales as of 3/4.

May 24 Cotton is at 95.28, up 104 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 94.05, up 98 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 83.13, down 6 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.