Cotton Neutral into Day Session

After overnight gains of as much as +132 points, and weakness down to -37 points, the cotton market is trading back to withing 10 points of UNCH across the front months. Cotton marched lower on Wednesday but closed ~40 points off the daily low with triple digit old crop losses. New crop futures were down by 17 to 20 points.

The Cotlook A Index was 5 points weaker to 98.40 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 11,320 bales were sold at an average price of 89.25 cents/lb. The AWP is 76.10 cents/lb for the week through this afternoon, when it will be updated. ICE certified stocks added another 1,100 bales to reach 27,765 as of 3/13.

May 24 Cotton closed at 92.18, down 116 points, currently down 6 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 92.12, down 100 points, currently up 5 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 83.8, down 20 points currently up 3 points

