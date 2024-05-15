Cotton Mixed to Start Wednesday

The cotton market is posting mixed trade on Wednesday morning after seeing limit down losses in the July contract on Tuesday. Other contracts settled down 11 to 148 points on the day. Limits are expanded to 4 cents for the Wednesday session Crude oil was down $0.72 and adding to the pressure.

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon indicated that TX cotton planting was even with the average at 28% complete, with GA 3% ahead of normal at 35%. The next 7 days shows slowdowns expected for a wide swath of the Southeast, with eastern portions of the TX panhandle and TX also receiving some precip.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,046 on decertification on May 13 at 165,265 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 120 points on May 13 at 85.20 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 91 points to 59.64 last Thursday and is good through this week.

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 74.63, down 300 points, currently down 29 points

Oct 24 Cotton closed at 75.58, down 148 points, currently unch

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75.7, down 142 points, currently up 5 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

