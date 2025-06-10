Cotton Mixed at Midday Trade

Cotton futures are trading with contracts mixed, as nearby July is up 19 points and most other contracts down 5 to 10 points. Crude oil prices are up $0.22/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.212 to $98.930.

The managed money crowd in cotton futures and options added 3,386 contracts to their large net short position of 46,605 contracts as of Tuesday June 3rd.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 6/6 at 77.75. ICE cotton stocks were down 174 bales on June 5 via decertification, with a certified stocks level of 51,965 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 8 points last week at 53.76 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.81, up 19 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.34, down 110 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.14, down 7 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.