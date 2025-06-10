Stocks

Cotton Mixed at Midday Trade

June 10, 2025 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with contracts mixed, as nearby July is up 19 points and most other contracts down 5 to 10 points. Crude oil prices are up $0.22/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.212 to $98.930.

The managed money crowd in cotton futures and options added 3,386 contracts to their large net short position of 46,605 contracts as of Tuesday June 3rd.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 6/6 at 77.75. ICE cotton stocks were down 174 bales on June 5 via decertification, with a certified stocks level of 51,965 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 8 points last week at 53.76 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 65.81, up 19 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.34, down 110 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 68.14, down 7 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.