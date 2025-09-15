Cotton on the Lower Side of Unchanged at Monday’s Midday

Cotton futures are showing slight losses across most contracts on Monday, with contracts down 4 to 17 points. The US dollar index is down $0.171 on the day to $97.365, with crude oil futures $0.61 higher.
Weekly CFTC data indicated spec traders adding 2,536 contracts to their net short position as of September 9th, taking it to 68,905 contracts by Tuesday.
The Seam reported 138 bales sold on Friday at an average price of 63.54 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 78.05 cents on September 12. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/12, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points on Thursday at 54.10 cents/lb.
Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.02, down 17 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.79, down 4 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.69, down 6 points
