Cotton Losses Continuing at Midweek

Cotton futures are feeling more pressure so far on Wednesday, down 29 to 52 points at midday. Pressure is coming from a $0.588 gain in the US dollar index to $99.235. Crude oil futures are 98 cents/barrel higher.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump posted that tariffs on India will rise to 25% on August 1, citing the trade deficit and their buying of Russian crude oil.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam showed sales of 309 bales on Tuesday, with an average price of 60.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points at 78.80 cents on July 29. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 7/29, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 23 points last week at 54.95 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.78, down 52 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.4, down 27 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.76, down 29 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.