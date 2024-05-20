News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Heading Higher to Start the Week

May 20, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are up 9 to 94 points at Monday’s midday. The outside market factors are not supportive, with crude oil down 49 cents and the US dollar index 90 points higher.

The large managed money speculators in cotton futures and options added 1,615 contracts to their net long position as of 5/14. As the Tuesday reporting period, they were net short 15,314 contracts, the largest in nearly 11 months. 

ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 3,509 bales on May 16 at 192,348 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up another 75 points on May 16 at 85.85 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 18 points to 59.46 on Thursday and is good through next week.

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 76.09, up 20 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 75.2, up 23 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 76.6, up 2 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.