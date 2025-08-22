Cotton Gathers Outside Support to Close the Week Higher

Cotton futures rounded out the week with gains of 54 to 64 points across the nearbys as December posted a 47 point gain on the week. The outside markets were supportive, as the US dollar index was back down $0.906 on the day to $97.605, with crude oil futures $0.28 higher.

Commitment of Traders data showed just 766 contracts trimmed from the spec fund net short as of August 19 to 56,317 contracts.

Export Sales data from Thursday indicated the marketing year commitments in the first couple weeks of 2025/26 at 3.233 million RB, down 25% from last year. That is also 29% of the USDA forecast export total and lags the 46% average sales pace for this time of year.

The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points at 78.90 cents on August 21. ICE cotton stocks were down 532 bales on 8/21 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points on Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 66.43, up 54 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.01, up 59 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.74, up 64 points

