Cotton Futures Rallying on Export Demand

Thursday’s cotton market is trading triple digits higher in old crop and 3 to 41 points higher in new crop at midday. The Federal Reserve decided to maintain the 5.25% to 5.5% target rate for the Fed Funds rate, as expected, but opened the door a little wider for future rate cuts.

Weekly export demand for cotton came in at 349.4k RBs for the week that ended 1/25. That was a 69% increase wk/wk led by sales to China. New crop sales were marked at 25.2k RBs. USDA reported a MY high for export shipments with nearly 400k RBs exported for the week.

StoneX announced their estimate for Brazil’s 22/23 final cotton output as 3.33 MMT, which would be a 5% increase yr/yr.

The Cotlook A Index was 130 points lower to 93.55 cents/lb on 1/29. The Seam reported 8.2k bales were sold online for an average gross price of 77.36 cents/lb on 1/29. The AWP increased by 217 points to 67.64 cents for the week. ICE certified stocks were 999 bales as of 1/26.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.42, up 125 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.57, up 116 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 88.14, up 101 points

