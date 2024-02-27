Cotton Futures Locked Limit Higher

May and July cotton futures are locked on a 4c limit gain at midday. The New crop futures are also up by 53 to 98 points.

The Cotlook A Index dropped by 80 points to 100.70 cents for 2/26. The AWP was 168 points stronger at 75.12 cents. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 99, up 242 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 98.8, up 400 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 97.68, up 400 points

