Cotton Firms Up into the Monday Close

Cotton futures were weaker for much of the Monday session, with contract closing steady to 23 points higher. The US dollar index was down $0.210 on the day to $97.345, with crude oil futures $0.59 higher.

NASS reported the US cotton crop 50% with bolls opening as of Sunday, with harvest listed at 9%. Crop condition ratings were down 2% to 52%, as the Brugler500 index was back at 344, a 5 point drop on the week.

The Seam reported 138 bales sold on Friday at an average price of 63.54 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 78.05 cents on September 12. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/12, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points on Thursday at 54.10 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.42, up 23 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.84, up 1 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.75, unch

