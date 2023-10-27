Cotton Finished Friday Mixed

The last trade day of the week was mixed across the front month cotton contracts. December ended the day 21 points weaker, while the Dec 24 contract was down by 7 to tighten the yr/yr spread to 3.4 cents. The other 23/24 contracts were 1 to 8 points higher at the close for Friday. Dec ’23 finished the week at a net 198 point gain.

CFTC reported the managed money funds were closing longs during the week that ended 10/24. That reduced their net long by 5.6k contracts to 27,724. Commercial cotton hedgers closed 16k short hedges for a 61,484 contract net short.

The weekly Cotton Market Review from USDA showed 4,958 bales were sold at spot through the week at an average price of 78.3 cents/lb. USDA also reported 713,276 bales were classed during the week for a season total of 2.583m bales. Last year’s classings had 3.13 million bales at this point.

The Cotlook A Index was back up by 75 points to 94.35 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton was 110 points lower for the week to 68.72 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.38, down 21 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.13, up 1 point,

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.98, up 8 points

