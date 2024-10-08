Cotton Falling on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with 64 to 153 point losses on Tuesday. The outside markets are adding some pressure, with the crude oil dropping $4.16/barrel, and the US dollar index slightly lower.

August cotton export shipments totaled 684,962 bales, which was a 10-year low for the month. That was down 34.07% from last year and 11.49% below July.

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated that 82% of the US cotton crop had bolls open, as harvest was 26% complete and ahead of the 22% average. Cotton condition ratings were down 2% to 29% gd/ex, with the poor/very poor ratings down 2%, which helped to raise the Brugler500 index up 2 points to 283.

The Seam reported 2,100 bales of online sales on October 7 at an average price of 68.30 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on October 7 at 84.85 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points on last week to 60.81 cents/lb and is good through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 72.04, down 149 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 74.09, down 153 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 75.41, down 149 points

