Cotton Falling Early on Thursday

Cotton price action is down 25 to 50 points early on Thursday morning. Futures were weaker on Wednesday, with contracts down 37 to 53 points across the nearbys. The US dollar index was up $0.392 on the day to $96.640. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points, as expected on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were $0.59 lower.

The Seam reported 909 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 63.60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 78.10 cents on September 16. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/16, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points last week at 54.10 cents/lb. It is good through today and will be updated this afternoon.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.86, down 53 points, currently down 28 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.25, down 43 points, currently down 47 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.2, down 37 points, currently down 47 points

