Cotton Extends Rally into Wednesday

The cotton market continued to rally, with the midweek gains led by the front months 196 to 232 point jump. Other contracts were 53 to 98 points higher.

The trade is looking for USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum to show 10.7 million cotton acres this spring. That would be just a slight 400,000 acre increase vs. last year if realized.

The Cotlook A Index was 80 points weaker on 2/13 to 98.85 cents. The Seam reported 6,099 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 86.98 cents/lb. The AWP is 70.04 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 93.48, up 196 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 94.38, up 232 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 94.39, up 221 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 84.59, up 98 points

