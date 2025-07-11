Cotton Eases Back Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures closed out the Thursday session with losses of 5 to 11 points at the final bell. Crude oil is down $1.51 cents/barrel at $66.86, with the US dollar index $0.51 higher to $97.250.

USDA Export Sales data showed 75,089 RB of old crop cotton bookings in the week ending on July 3. Of that total, 33,600 RB went to Vietnam. New crop business came in at 81,543 RB. Bangladesh was the top buyer at 23,100 RB, with 19,900 RB to Vietnam. Total sales were a 3-week high at 156,632 RB. Shipments were reported at 240,899 RB in that week. That was back down from last week but still 49.9% larger than last year. The top destination was Vietnam at 95,900 RB, with 46,400 RB headed to Turkey.

Wednesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 274 bales at an average price of 54 cents. The Cotlook A Index was down 60 points on 7/9 at 78.15. ICE cotton stocks were down 2,642 bales on July 9 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 35,347 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 63 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.71 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 66.25, down 11 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.73, down 5 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.06, down 8 points

