Cotton Down into the AM Session

Cotton prices are sitting 9 to 29 points in the red heading into the day session. Front month cotton futures closed the Thursday session with gains of as much as 2.84 cents. March was at a limit gain earlier in the session. March futures sit at a net 317 point gain for the week’s trade. Daily futures trading limits will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) since prices are back above 80 cents.

The weekly Export Sales data showed 116,429 RBs of cotton was sold during the week that ended 11/30. That was 47% lighter than the volume last week, as China led the purchases with 59k RBs. Cotton commitments were listed at 7.918m RBs compared to 8.73 million last year.

The Census confirmed cotton exports were 390,390 bales for October. That was a 41% drop from the Sep shipment and was 30% lighter than Oct ’22. The season’s sum reached 2.08m bales through the first three months, compared to 2.54m bales during last year.

The Seam recorded another 7,605 bales sold on 12/06 for an average price of 4.26 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index backed off by 50 points back to 89.80 cents/lb. The AWP for the week was lowered by 55 points to 63.63 cents/lb. ICE stocks were shown at 6,186 bales for 12/5.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 82.59, up 284 points, currently down 7 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 83.07, up 262 points, currently down 17 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 83.29, up 236 points, currently down 14 points

