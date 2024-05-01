News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Continue Weakness on Wednesday

May 01, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are down 128 to 210 points across most contracts at midday. Crude Oil was is feeling the pressure, down below $80 per barrel at midday, down $2.65. The US dollar index is up 40 points on the day. The Fed will be out later this afternoon after their 2 day meeting, with most expecting no change to rate, but curious on where the Fed stands with future rate changes. 

ICE certified cotton stocks were up 555 bales on April 30 at 183,114 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on April 30 at 88.30 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 85 points to 61.33 last Thursday and is in effect through tomorrow.

May 24 Cotton  is at 77.92, down 210 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 77.09, down 134 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 75.55, down 128 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.