Cotton Closed Thursday Higher

After printing a daily range on both sides of UNCH the cotton market ended the session in the black though by less than 50 points May prices traded from -34 to +132 points on the day before closing with a 3 point gain. May is still down by 173 points for the week’s move.

Export Sales data from the week that ended 3/14 showed 92,620 RBs of old crop cotton and 40.5k RBs of new crop was sold during the week that ended 3/14. That brought old crop commitments to 10.71m RBs, a 4% lag from last year’s pace, and new crop commitments to 99.5k RBs, still 27% behind last year's pace.

The Seam had 2,064 bales sold online on 3/20 for an average gross price of 69.27 cents. The Cotlook A Index was 5 points weaker to 98.40 cents/lb. The AWP was revised 360 points lower to 72.50 cents per pound. ICE certified stocks were shown at 41,756 bales as of 3/20.

May 24 Cotton closed at 92.21, up 3 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 92.26, up 14 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 83.92, up 12 points

