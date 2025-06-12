Stocks

Cotton Climbing Higher at Midday

June 12, 2025 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with gains of 10 to 20 points across most contracts on Wednesday, with October thin and down 17 points. Crude oil prices are up $1.61/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.515 to $98.565.

Rains are expected in the central part of Texas over to the Southeast in the next week.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on 6/10 at 78.50. ICE cotton stocks were up 67 bales on June 10 via new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 53,418 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 8 points last week at 53.76 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 65.6, up 18 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 65.53, down 17 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.85, up 14 points

