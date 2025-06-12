Cotton Climbing Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with gains of 10 to 20 points across most contracts on Wednesday, with October thin and down 17 points. Crude oil prices are up $1.61/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.515 to $98.565.

Rains are expected in the central part of Texas over to the Southeast in the next week.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on 6/10 at 78.50. ICE cotton stocks were up 67 bales on June 10 via new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 53,418 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 8 points last week at 53.76 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.6, up 18 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.53, down 17 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.85, up 14 points

