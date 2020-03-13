Coronavirus Ends Bull-Run

The coronavirus has pushed stocks into a bear market with the Dow dropping below its 2018 lows.

President Trump officially shut our borders to Europe, sending equities into a free fall after-hours. The World Health Organization officially identifies the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.

The markets halted trading for the second time this week after the major indexes fell over 7% in the first 10 minutes, and exhibited the worst 1-day loss since the 1987 flash crash. In this video I will discuss my recent plays and the rationale behind them.

