Corn Weakness Extends to Friday’s Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 3 to 4 cents in the red so far on Friday. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 ¼ cents at $4.17 ¾.

Precipitation over the next week covers much of the Corn Belt. While some areas in the East are a little slower getting the crop planted, for the crop already in the ground, this is generally welcomed.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data has total commitments now at 62.088 MMT, which is 94% of the USDA export projection that was raised on Monday. Normally, export bookings are 95% of that projection by now. Actual export via FAS are 45.015 MMT, which is 68% of that USDA number and ahead of that average 66% pace.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.44 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.17 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.21 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.50, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.93, down 3 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.