Corn Weakness Continues to Friday

The corn market is trading with 2 to 4 cent losses on Friday’s midday. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 2 ¼ cents at $4.19.

USDA reported a private export sale this morning, with 210,560 MT sold to unknown destinations, with 145,560 MT for 2024/25 shipment and 65,000 MT for 2025/26.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 916,712 MT in 2024/25 business, in the middle of traders’ estimates of 0.75 to 1.4 MMT in the week of May 22. That was a 7-week low but still 13.2% above last year. Japan was the largest buyer of 214,400 MR, with Mexico in for 201,500 MT and 157,900 MT sol to Colombia. New crop sales were 31,000 MT, on the lower side of the 25,000 to 400,000 MT expectations.

Brazil’s corn crop estimate from Safras & Mercado was raised by 3.89 MMT to 139.03 MMT on a 3.82 MMT increase to their second crop number. USDA is at 130 MMT.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.44 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.19 1/1, down 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.24, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.39, down 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.96 1/2, down 3 cents,

