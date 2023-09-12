News & Insights

Corn UNCH for USDA Data Day

September 12, 2023

Corn kept a tight overnight range of -2 to +1, and prices are currently UNCH to fractionally lower. The corn market started the week with 2 to 3 cent gains across the front month futures. December prices kept in a tighter 6 cent range, split evenly near +/-3 cents. Open interest rose 3,647 contracts on a mix of short covering and net new buying in the calendar year 2024 contracts. 

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 97% of the crop in the dough stage, and 82% denting. The weekly update had 34% mature, from 18% last week and 28% on average. NASS showed 5% of the crop was harvested as of 9/10. That compares to 4% on average, with TX at 62% harvested and KS at 17%. 

The weekly Export Inspections data showed 623,862 MT of corn was exported for the first week of the new MY. That is up from 783k MT last week and 474k MT during the same week last year. The report marked China and Mexico as the top destinations, each with over 200k MT. 

India seeks to rase ethanol blending to 20% as part of the Global Biofuel Alliance discussed at the G-20 summit. 

Analysts are looking for corn ending stocks on Tuesday to be 60.2 mbu tighter for new crop, but 2.6 mbu looser for old crop at 2.142 bbu and 1.459 bbu respectively. The survey respondents estimate USDA will publish a 173.5 bpa national average corn yield on Tuesday. That’d be a 1.6 bpa loss vs. August.  The full range of estimates runs from +0.2 to -4.1 bpa. That would set corn output expectations near 15.013 bbu. Harvested acreage is a wildcard, with NASS incorporating administrative data (aka FSA program numbers) into its estimates. 

 

