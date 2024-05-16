Corn Slips from Higher Early Trade Again on Thursday

Corn futures are hitting the copy/paste button on the Thursday trade, as future are again fading the early session gains. Midday losses are totaling 4 to 7 cents as a planting window is open of areas across the Corn Belt this weekend.

Weather through the weekend shows much of the WCB drier, with portions of the Southern ECB with expected precip nearing 1-1.5 inches. The entire corn belt looks wetter getting into next week.

USDA's Export Sales report from this morning showed old crop corn bookings at 742,177 metric tons for the week ending on May 9th, coming in on the low side of estimates. That was a 4-week low and down 16.5% compared to last week. Mexico was the top buyer of 244,400 MT, with Japan buying 241,300 MT. New crop bookings came in at a 3-week high of 128,230 MT, all to Mexico.

Jul 24 Corn is at $4.56 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.32 1/4, down 7 cents,

Sep 24 Corn is at $4.67, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.93 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.43 7/8, down 7 1/8 cents,

