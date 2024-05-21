Corn Slips Back Lower on Tuesday

Corn futures ended the Tuesday session with contracts fractionally 2 ½ cents in the red. Rains over the next couple days are limited to the WCB, with the ECB precip expected over the weekend.

USDA reported a couple private export sale announcements this morning, with 113,050 MT split evenly between old and new crop shipment to Mexico and 110,000 MT of 23/24 corn to Spain.

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report indicated variable state planting results. IL was 4% behind normal, with IN and NE 3% back of the average and IA lagging behind by 8%. MN was up 7% from the normal pace, with the Dakotas putting in work over that week (SD +7% vs. ave and ND +15%).

China customs data shows corn imports from all sources in April totaled 1.18 MMT. Year to date imports of 9.1 MMT are up 6.5% from 2023.

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.58, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.34 3/8, down 2 3/8 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.68 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.82 1/4, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.44, down 2 1/4 cents,

