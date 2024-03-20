Corn Settled Mostly Firmer for Wednesday

The corn market worked within a fairly tight range for old crop, from UNCH to -4c. May ended the day with a ½ cent loss as July settled UNHC. New crop prices firmed up by ½ a penny to 2 ¾ cents for the close, which now has Dec at a 35 ¾ cent premium to spot.

Traders are expecting the FAS data to have between 800k MT and 1.4 MMT of old crop corn sales for the week that ended 3/14. New crop corn sales are expected below 75k MT.

EIA reported ethanol producers averaged 1.046 million barrels per day through the week that ended 3/15. That was a 22k bpd increase for the week. Ethanol stocks were 227k barrels looser at 26 million barrels.

USDA’s Ag Attache released Mexico’s preliminary 24/25 corn balance sheet, showing an increase for corn production. Citing average weather, trend yield improvements, and increased planted acreage corn output was 2.7 MMT higher to 25 MMT.

Chinese customs data had 6.2 MMT of corn imports for 2024 through Feb. Of the total, Brazil contributed 4.1 MMT of corn and U.S. sourced 770k MT. China has apparently approved another 27 GMO corn varieties for planting on Tuesday.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.39, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.15 1/2, down 1/8 cent,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, unch,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.74 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.