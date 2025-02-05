Corn Rallying on Tuesday

After fallout from the tariff pushback, longs in the corn market are adding the risk back on. Contracts are up 5 to 8 ½ cents in the nearbys and 3 ¼ cents in new crop December. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 9 cents at $4.54 1/4.
USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea this morning.
The monthly Grain Crushing report from NASS showed a total of 473.179 million bushels of corn were used for ethanol production in December. That was up just 0.3% from last month but down 2.28% from a year ago.
Mar 25 Corn is at $4.97 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.63 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents,
May 25 Corn is at $5.07 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.68 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.38 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.