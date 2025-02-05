Corn Rallying on Tuesday

After fallout from the tariff pushback, longs in the corn market are adding the risk back on. Contracts are up 5 to 8 ½ cents in the nearbys and 3 ¼ cents in new crop December. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 9 cents at $4.54 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea this morning.

The monthly Grain Crushing report from NASS showed a total of 473.179 million bushels of corn were used for ethanol production in December. That was up just 0.3% from last month but down 2.28% from a year ago.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.97 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.63 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $5.07 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.68 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.38 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

