Corn Rallying Ahead of Long Weekend

Corn futures are rallying to close out August, as contracts are up 7 to 9 cents at midday. There were no deliveries issued for First notice against September. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 10 1/4 cents at $3.77 1/4.

The market will be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, with a normal open on Monday night for the Tuesday session.

USDA Export Sales data has old crop corn commitments at 70.475 MMT, which is 98% of the USDA forecast, and lags the 103% average sales pace. New crop business is at 18.775 MMT, which is the second largest for the current week on record behind 2021/22.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.94 1/2, up 9 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.77 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.17 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.35 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.73 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

