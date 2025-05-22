Stocks

Corn Rallies into Wednesday’s Close

May 22, 2025 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures posted gains of 6 to 7 ½ cents across most contracts on Wednesday, helped by a weaker US dollar index and a rebound in ethanol production. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 3/4 cents at $4.34 3/4.

EIA’s weekly update showed a rebound in ethanol production of 43,000 barrels per day to 1.036 million bpd in the week of May 16. Ethanol stocks saw a draw of 501,000 barrels to 24.944 million barrels, as Midwest stocks were down 809,000 barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were down 10,000 bpd wk/wk to 919,000 bpd.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Thursday’s Export Sales report is expected to show between 0.7 to 1.6 MMT in old crop business in the week of May 15. New crop sales are expected to see a total of 50,000 MT to 500,000 MT. 

Private firm Agroconsult estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 112.9 MMT, which is well above where CONAB’s estimate from last week was tallied (99.8 MMT).

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.61, up 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.34 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $4.42 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.55 1/2, up 7 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.14 1/2, up 7 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.