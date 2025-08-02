Corn Pushing Lower into the Weekend

Corn futures are reverting to lower trade across most contracts on Friday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 1/2 cents at $3.73 1/2.

The next 7 days looks a little drier across IA, MO, and the ECB, with the Plains seeing light totals to just over an inch.

A couple more private export sales were announced this morning, with 125,000 MT to unknown destinations, with another 227,160 MT for unknown (during the reporting period) both for 2025/26. That took this week’s announced flash sales to 1.147 MMT for new crop.

USDA reported total commitments for old crop corn exports at 70.451 MMT, which is 101% of the USDA projection and near the 5-year average pace of 101%.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.89 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.10 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.27 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

