Corn Pushing Lower into the Weekend

Corn futures are reverting to lower trade across most contracts on Friday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 1/2 cents at $3.73 1/2.
The next 7 days looks a little drier across IA, MO, and the ECB, with the Plains seeing light totals to just over an inch.
A couple more private export sales were announced this morning, with 125,000 MT to unknown destinations, with another 227,160 MT for unknown (during the reporting period) both for 2025/26. That took this week’s announced flash sales to 1.147 MMT for new crop.
USDA reported total commitments for old crop corn exports at 70.451 MMT, which is 101% of the USDA projection and near the 5-year average pace of 101%.
Sep 25 Corn is at $3.89 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.10 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.27 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
