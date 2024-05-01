Corn Pulls Gains Out of Midweek Session

Corn futures closed out the Wednesday session getting some spark higher. Contracts were fractionally to 4 cents higher across the board.

EIA data from this morning showed a 33,000 barrel per day bump in ethanol production during the week that ended on April 26 to 987,000 bpd. Despite the increase in output, stocks saw a draw of 245,000 barrels to 25.488 million barrels. Blender inputs of ethanol were at a 28-week high of 911,000 barrels per day.

Monthly Grain Crushings data showed 468.75 mbu of corn used for ethanol production during March. That was a 7.48% jump from last year, the largest March total since 2018, and 5.2% above February.

Estimates ahead of the Export Sales report on Thursday are for old crop sales of 650,000 MT to 1.3 MMT in the week that ended on 4/25. Bookings for new crop are up to 300,000 MT in that week.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.43 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.29 1/8, up 2 1/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.50 3/4, up 4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.72 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.36 1/4, down 3/8 cent,

