Corn Pulling Back on Wednesday

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 1/2 cents as we trade through Wednesday’s midday.

USDA reported a private export sale of 165,735 MT to Mexico this morning for new crop shipment, with another 100,000 MT sold to Columbia.

The Weekly EIA report showed ethanol production at 1.071 million barrels per day during the week that ended on August 23, down 27,000 bpd from the previous week. Ethanol stocks were down just 2,000 barrels to 23.572 million barrels. Exports of ethanol were reported at 145,000 barrels per day, up 63,000 bpd from the week prior.

Canadian production projections were updated this morning via Statistics Canada, with corn at 15.23 MMT. That came in above the expected 14.97 MMT and 1.2% lower than last year’s production total.

Sep 24 Corn is at $3.64 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.51 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $3.91 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.10 1/2, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $3.46 1/1, down 2 1/2 cents,

