Corn Pressured at Midday with Double Digit Losses

Corn futures are trading with 6 to 14 cent losses so far on Monday. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 13 3/4 at $4.25 3/4. Lack of precipitation across much of the Corn Belt in the next week is helping to push planting along. That along with decent weather in much of Brazil’s second corn crop growing region is pressuring the market lower at midday.

USDA’s Export Inspections report indicated a total of 1.61 MMT (63.32 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on 5/1. That was down just 3.48% from the previous week but 23.81% above the same week in 2024. Mexico was the top destination of 557,095 MT, with 433,524 MT headed to Japan and 165,983 MT to Colombia. Marketing year shipments have totaled 42.515 MMT (1.674 bbu), which is up 28.8% compared to the same week last year.

Crop Progress data will be released this afternoon, with most expecting to see corn planting across the country at 40% complete.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed a total of 41,476 contracts trimmed from the specs now smaller net long position. They held a net long of 71,329 contracts as of April 29. Commercials trimmed their net short by 18,426 contracts to 339,720 contracts.

May 25 Corn is at $4.48, down 13 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.25 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.55 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.43 1/4, down 7 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.02 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

