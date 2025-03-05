News & Insights

Corn Posts Midweek Correction

March 05, 2025 — 10:07 pm EST

The corn market popped back higher on Wednesday, with gains of 4 to 5 cents in the nearbys at the close. New crop contracts were slacking off, with December steady. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was up 4 1/2 cents at $4.15 3/4.

President Trump is delaying part of the tariffs on Mexico and Canada by a month, with an exemption for auto under the condition they comply with the USMCA trade agreement.  

This morning’s EIA report showed ethanol production back up 12,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on February 28, totaling 1.093 million bpd. Stocks saw a draw of 282,000 barrels to 27.289 million barrels. Increased demand was a reason, as blender inputs were up 44,000 bpd to 890,000 bpd, as gasoline product supplied (implied use) was the largest since the week of December 20 at 8.877 million bpd. 

Ahead of the Thursday morning Export Sales report, analysts expect to see between 0.7 and 1 MMT in 2024/25 corn bookings during the week of 2/27. New crop sales are seen at 0-100,000 MT. 

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.40 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.15 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.55 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, unch,

New Crop Cash  was $4.10 1/2, down 0 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

 

