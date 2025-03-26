Corn Posting Tuesday Weakness

Corn futures are trading with Tuesday losses of 3 to 7 cents across the front months at the midday part of the session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 6 1/4 cents at $4.23.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts shows corn acreage estimated at 94.4 MMT ahead of the Prospective Plantings report on Monday, with a range of 92.5 to 96.6 million acres.

Commodity Bulletin:

In fresh rounds of negotiations trying to reach a ceasefire, Russia and Ukraine have both agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, similar to the previous Black Sea Grain Initiative, and to ban attacks on energy facilities.

May 25 Corn is at $4.58 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.23, down 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.65 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.48 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.11 1/1, down 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.