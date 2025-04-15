Corn Posting Mixed Trade on Tuesday

The corn market is trading posing 4 to 5 cents losses in the nearbys, with new crop up 1 ½ cents so far at midday. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 cents at $4.53 3/4.

USDA released a private export sale of 120,000 MT of corn to Portugal this morning for 2024/25 shipment. This follows the 120,000 MT sale to Japan reported on Monday

After the close, NASS reported that 4% of the US corn crop was planted as of 4/13, which is just a tick behind the 5% 5-year average pace. Rains expected over the next week from IA to IN, with heavier totals in MO and KS, may limit some early planting through next Monday.

May 25 Corn is at $4.80 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.53 3/4, down 4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.89, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.63 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.27 1/2, up 1 cents,

