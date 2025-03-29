Corn Posting Mixed Trade on Friday

The corn market is trading with contracts mixed, as nearbys up fractionally to 1 ½ cents higher and down 1 ½ in new crop December as the market squares up ahead of Monday’s reports. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ½ cents on the day at $4.18 1/2.

Export Sales data has total export commitments at 53.06 MMT as of March 20, which is 24% above the same period last year. That is 85% of the USDA export projection, now behind the 86% average pace in this specific week.

Grain Stocks data will be out on Monday, with the trade looking for 8.153 bbu of corn on hand as of March 1 according to a Bloomberg survey. Corn acreage is estimated at 94.4 MMT ahead of the Prospective Plantings report, with a range of 92.5 to 96.6 million acres.

South Korean importers purchased a total of 198,000 MT of corn in private deals on Friday.

May 25 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.18 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.58 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.06 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

