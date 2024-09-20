Corn Posting Losses at Midday

Corn futures are trading at Friday’s midday with losses of 2 to 3 ½ cents. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 2 ¾ cents at $3.69 per bu.

Thursday morning's Export Sales report indicated total export sale commitments for corn are now at 14.209 MMT, 21% larger than the same week last year. That is 24% of the USDA export projection, compared to the 30% average booking pace.

Overnight, a Taiwan buyer tendered for a total of 65,000 MT of corn. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange pegged the Argentina corn crop at 7.1% planted, near the average pace.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.02 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.69, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.20 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.31 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.69, down 2 3/4 cents,

