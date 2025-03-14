Corn Post Strength on Thursday

Corn futures rallied back on Thursday, with contracts closing 4 to 5 cents higher in the nearbys. Contracts closed off the highs, but still clawed back some of the Wednesday losses. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 1/2 cents at $4.27 3/4.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed 967,348 MT of corn sold in the week ending on 3/6, a 3-week high but still 24.6% below the same week last year. Mexico was still the largest buyer of 431,600 MT in the back and forth tariff week, with 194,100 MT sold to Japan. Unknown destinations saw net reductions of 285,900 MT, mostly switched to a destination. New crop sales were tallied at just 13,399 MT.

Commodity Bulletin:

Total export commitments for the SU are now 50.535 MMT, which is 35% above the same time period last year. This is also 81% of USDA’s export projection compared to the average sales pace of 80%.

The Rosario Grains exchange cut back its Argentina corn estimate by 1.5 MMT ton 44.5 MT. CONAB’s latest update to the Brazilian corn crop showed a 122.76 MMT estimate, up 0.75 MMT, even as the second crop was trimmed 0.54 MMT to 95.51 MMT.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.53 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.27 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.65 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, up 4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.16 1/2, up 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.