Corn Post Strength on Thursday

March 14, 2025 — 05:49 am EDT

Corn futures rallied back on Thursday, with contracts closing 4 to 5 cents higher in the nearbys. Contracts closed off the highs, but still clawed back some of the Wednesday losses. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 1/2 cents at $4.27 3/4. 

This morning’s Export Sales report showed 967,348 MT of corn sold in the week ending on 3/6, a 3-week high but still 24.6% below the same week last year. Mexico was still the largest buyer of 431,600 MT in the back and forth tariff week, with 194,100 MT sold to Japan. Unknown destinations saw net reductions of 285,900 MT, mostly switched to a destination. New crop sales were tallied at just 13,399 MT.

Total export commitments for the SU are now 50.535 MMT, which is 35% above the same time period last year. This is also 81% of USDA’s export projection compared to the average sales pace of 80%. 

The Rosario Grains exchange cut back its Argentina corn estimate by 1.5 MMT ton 44.5 MT. CONAB’s latest update to the Brazilian corn crop showed a 122.76 MMT estimate, up 0.75 MMT, even as the second crop was trimmed 0.54 MMT to 95.51 MMT.

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.53 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.27 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/4, up 4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.16 1/2, up 4 cents,

