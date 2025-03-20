Corn Mixed on Wednesday

News & Insights

March 20, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

Corn futures are showing 1 to 3 cent gains across the front months on Wednesday. New crop is slipping lower, down 2 to 3 cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back up 2 1/4 cents at $4.24 1/2. 

EIA released their weekly petroleum status report this morning, with ethanol production rising 43,000 barrels per day to 1.105 million bpd. Stocks saw a draw of 801,000 barrels to 26.575 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 19,000 bpd to 896,000 bpd.

The new crop soy/corn ratio is at 2.24, still leaning towards corn. We will get the March Planting Intention report at the end of the month. S&P Global estimates a total of 94.3 million corn acres planted this spring, which is up 800,000 acres from their previous estimates. Allendale estimates the acreage total at 93.98 million acres according to a producer survey. 

May 25 Corn is at $4.61, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.24 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.69, up 1 cent,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.52 1/4, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.15, down 1 3/4 cents,

