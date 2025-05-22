Corn Mixed at Midday

Corn showing mixed action on Thursday, with nearby July up 1 ¼ cents and some new crop months down 1 to 2 cents. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 3/4 cents at $4.35 1/2.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed 1.19 MMT in corn sales during the week of May 15, in between expectations of 0.7 to 1.6 MMT. That was down 29% from the week prior but still 30.7% larger than the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 370,900 MT, with Mexico purchasing 219,300 MT and 153,100 MT sold to Colombia. New crop sales totaled 218,371 MT, vs. the expected 50,000 MT to 500,000 MT. Colombia was the top buyer of 100,000 MT, with 75,400 MT sold to Costa Rica.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production for the 2025/26 marketing year up 3 MMT, as stocks for that MY were up the same to 284 MMT.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.62 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.35 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.41 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.53 1/2, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.12, down 1 1/2 cents,

