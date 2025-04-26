Corn Mixed at Midday

The corn market is trading with contracts steady to 1 ½ cents higher in the nearbys and a penny lower in December. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was is up 1 1/2 cents at $4.52. The CBOT is raising daily price limits for corn futures by a nickel to 35 cents, effective on May 1.

USDA reported a private export sale of 235,000 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 130,000 MT for 2024/25 and 105,000 MT for 2025/26.

According to reports, Japan is contemplating increasing the imports of US corn as part of some trade negotiations. This follows similar talk from Thursday’s chatter about increasing soybean imports. Still they are the second largest buyer of US corn so far this year at 10.09 MT.

Export Sales data has total corn commitments now reaching 57.734 MMT, which is 26% above the same time last year. That is 89% of USDA’s projection, behind the 92% average export sales pace.

May 25 Corn is at $4.78 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.52, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.58 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.554 1/2, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.22 3/4 down 1 cent,

