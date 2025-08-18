Corn Holding Steady on Monday

Corn futures are trading mixed with September down ½ cent and other contracts 1 to 2 cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1/2 cent at $3.65.

USDA reported a private export sale of 124,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations for new crop shipment this morning.

Export Inspections data showed 1.05 MMT (41.36 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on August 14, which was down 30.99% from the week prior and 13.7% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 376,919 MT, with 173,622 MT to Japan an 132,555 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 64.22 MMT (2.528 bbu) since September 1, 28.03% larger yr/yr.

The annual ProFarmer crop tour started this morning, with early X (formerly Twitter) posts showing mixed yields across the country. Results for Ohio and South Dakota should be announced later this evening.

The large managed money spec funds in corn futures and options added 2,364 contracts to their net short as of 8/12. They took that to 176,114 contracts by Tuesday.

AgRural estimates the second corn crop at 94% harvested in the central south region, with the 2025/25 first crop at 1.6% planted.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.83 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.65, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.06 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.24 1/2, up 2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.62 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

