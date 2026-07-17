Stocks

Corn Holding Steady on Friday AM Trade

July 17, 2026 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is showing steady to fractionally lower trade so far on Friday morning. Futures rounded out Thursday trade with contracts down 4 to 6 cents across most contracts. Open interest was up 5,440 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 3/4 at $4.10 3/4.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday showed just 314,962 MT in sales for the week of 7/9. That was a MY low but still more than triple the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 137,100 MT, with 135,200 MT to Colombia. Sales for 2026/27 were at 311,222 MT. That was a 6-week low and took the accumulated new crop commitments to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year. Colombia was the top buyer of 132,600 MT, with 87,100 MT sold to Mexico.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The IGC cut its projection for 2026/27 world corn production by 4 million metric tonnes (MMT) to 1.306 billion tonnes. The French crop forecast was reduced 3 MMT due to excessive heat harming yield potential. FranceAgriMer data from this morning showed corn ratings in France at 41% good/excellent. Down 6 percentage points from last week and below the 72% ratings last year.

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.41 1/2, down 6 cents, currently unch 

Nearby Cash  was $4.10 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.64, down 5 1/2 cents, currently unch

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $4.79 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

New Crop Cash  was $4.13 3/8, down 6 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.