Corn Holding Steady on Friday AM Trade

Corn price action is showing steady to fractionally lower trade so far on Friday morning. Futures rounded out Thursday trade with contracts down 4 to 6 cents across most contracts. Open interest was up 5,440 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 3/4 at $4.10 3/4.
USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday showed just 314,962 MT in sales for the week of 7/9. That was a MY low but still more than triple the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 137,100 MT, with 135,200 MT to Colombia. Sales for 2026/27 were at 311,222 MT. That was a 6-week low and took the accumulated new crop commitments to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year. Colombia was the top buyer of 132,600 MT, with 87,100 MT sold to Mexico.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
The IGC cut its projection for 2026/27 world corn production by 4 million metric tonnes (MMT) to 1.306 billion tonnes. The French crop forecast was reduced 3 MMT due to excessive heat harming yield potential. FranceAgriMer data from this morning showed corn ratings in France at 41% good/excellent. Down 6 percentage points from last week and below the 72% ratings last year.
Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.41 1/2, down 6 cents, currently unch
Nearby Cash was $4.10 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.64, down 5 1/2 cents, currently unch
Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.79 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent
New Crop Cash was $4.13 3/8, down 6 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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