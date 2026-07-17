Corn Holding Steady on Friday AM Trade

Corn price action is showing steady to fractionally lower trade so far on Friday morning. Futures rounded out Thursday trade with contracts down 4 to 6 cents across most contracts. Open interest was up 5,440 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 3/4 at $4.10 3/4.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday showed just 314,962 MT in sales for the week of 7/9. That was a MY low but still more than triple the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 137,100 MT, with 135,200 MT to Colombia. Sales for 2026/27 were at 311,222 MT. That was a 6-week low and took the accumulated new crop commitments to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year. Colombia was the top buyer of 132,600 MT, with 87,100 MT sold to Mexico.

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The IGC cut its projection for 2026/27 world corn production by 4 million metric tonnes (MMT) to 1.306 billion tonnes. The French crop forecast was reduced 3 MMT due to excessive heat harming yield potential. FranceAgriMer data from this morning showed corn ratings in France at 41% good/excellent. Down 6 percentage points from last week and below the 72% ratings last year.

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.41 1/2, down 6 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $4.10 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.64, down 5 1/2 cents, currently unch

Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.79 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

New Crop Cash was $4.13 3/8, down 6 1/2 cents,

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