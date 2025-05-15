Corn Holding Mixed Trade at Midday

The corn market is mixed on Thursday with July up a penny, as Export Sales data was supportive, with other new crop contracts down 3 cents. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 ¼ cents at $4.18.

Export Sales data from this morning showed corn bookings exceeding the trade expectations of 0.9 to 1.5 MMT for old crop, at 1.677 MMT in the week of May 8. That was a 20-week high and more than double the same week last year. South Korea led the buying spree at 603,300 MT in purchases, with 314,200 MT sold to Mexico and 208,000 MT to Japan. New crop sales were tallied near the high end of 350,000 to 600,000 MT estimates at 508,928 MT. That was the largest 2025/26 sales total yet this marketing year. Mexico was the bulk buyer of new crop at 467,100 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

CONAB data released this morning showed a 2.14 MMT increase to the corn output estimate for Brazil to 126.9 MMT. That was in large part due to a 1.9 MMT increase for the second crop.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.46 1/2, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.18, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.24, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.52 1/4, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.95 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.