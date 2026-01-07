Corn Holding Higher at Midday

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 3/4 cents at $4.09.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production in the week ending on January 2 slowing 22,000 barrels per day wk/wk to 1.098 million bpd. Despite the reduction in output, stocks rose 708,000 barrels to 22.652 million barrels. That came as exports were down 35,000 bpd to 113,000 bps, though refiner inputs of ethanol were a bigger issue, dropping 117,000 bpd to 771,000 bpd. That is a seasonal pattern once the holidays roll around.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders looking for 0.7-1.5 MMT in 2025/26 corn sales during the week of 1/1. Sales for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT.

Brazil’s trade ministry showed corn exports during December at 6.128 MMT, which was a 43.6% increase from the last year and up 21.75% from November.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.47, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.09, up 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.53 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.59 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.