Corn Higher into Day Trade

With a gov’t shutdown avoided the corn market is working back up by 2 ¾ to 3 cents. The overnight high had Dec 4 ¾ cents in the black. On Friday, corn futures dropped in tandem with the bean and wheat markets despite receiving a fundamentally bull friendly report. The 7 ¼ to 11 ¾ cent losses left Dec with a net ½ cent loss for the week and a 1 ½ cent loss for the month of September. Preliminary OI continues to expand with harvest, rising 7,655 contracts on Friday.

CFTC’s weekly update showed spec traders added 22k shorts for a 168,606 contract net short as of 9/26. The commercials added 39.3k new hedges during the week, with the additional new longs weakening the group’s net short to 16,422 contracts.

USDA’s National weekly Ethanol report showed cash prices were mostly higher for the week, within 10c, from $2.20-$2.38/gal regionally. The DDGS market saw prices from $185 to $220/ton regionally, mostly $2-$10 lower. Corn oil quotes were also mostly lower for the week with 1-3c losses to 66-70 c/lb regionally.

USDA’s quarterly update showed 1.361 bbu of corn stocks on Sep 1. That was 77.7 mbu tighter than the average trade guess and was 90.7 mbu below the WASDE estimate. Implied Q4 demand was 2.746 bbu, compared to the average trade guess of 2.667 bbu. The Q4 use last year was 226 mbu larger, so this was a bit of a bearish input. The carryout and use discrepancies led USDA to revise the 2022 crop size, with a 0.1 bpa higher yield (173.4) and a 100k acre cut for harvested area. On net that left the final 2022 production at 13.715 bbu (-15 mbu).

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.76 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.47 5/8, down 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.91 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents, currently up 3 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $5.00 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

