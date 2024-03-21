News & Insights

Corn Finished Thursday with Gains

March 21, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Front month corn futures were off their highs for the Thursday close, but were still up 1 ½ to 2 cents across the front months. May printed an 8 ¼ cent range for the day from-1 ½ to +4 ¾ cents. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 1.19 MMT of corn was booked during the week that ended 3/14. That was at the high end of the expected range but was down 8% for the week and was under the 3.1 MMT sold during the same week last year. Total commitments were up to 41.7 MMT, which is 19% ahead of last year’s pace. 

EIA reported ethanol producers averaged 1.046 million barrels per day through the week that ended 3/15. That was a 22k bpd increase for the week. Ethanol stocks were 227k barrels looser at 26 million barrels. 

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.40 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $4.17 7/8, up 2 3/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  closed at $4.54, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.76 3/4, up 2 cents,

