Corn Falters to Weakness on Wednesday

Corn futures faded the early gains on Wednesday, with contracts closing anywhere from 2 1/4 to 5 cents lower.

Weather through the weekend shows much of the WCB drier, with portions of the Southern ECB with expected precip nearing 1-1.5 inches. The WCB looks wetter getting into next week.

EIA data from Wednesday morning showed that 1 million barrels per day of ethanol was produced during the week of 5/10. That was a 35,000 bpd increase from last week. Stocks were building during that week, up 289,000 barrels to 24.489 million.

Export Sales data is expected to show net sales of 0.7-1.05 MMT for the 23/24 marketing year in the week that ended on May 9. New crop bookings are seen in a range of 0-150,000 MT.

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.62 1/2, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.39 1/4, down 4 7/8 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.73 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.99 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.50, down 4 3/8 cents,

